SC reports nearly 3,648 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests have revealed nearly 3,648 new cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday’s report, which reflect data DHEC received on Monday, includes 3,121 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 527 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The data also included ten deaths, nine confirmed and one probable.

The results came from 25,168 tests conducted with a positive rate of 16.2%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 699,197 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 568,857 cases detected using PCR tests and 130,340 detected with rapid tests.

As of Sunday, DHEC reported a total of 10,324 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,073 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,251 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9 million tests since the pandemic began.







