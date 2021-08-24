Statesboro offering incentives at local clinics to get community vaccinated

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Statesboro is offering incentives to get vaccinated. On Tuesday, city leaders outlined a plan that would allow vaccine recipients to win cash and prizes with their vaccination card.

Statesboro City Hall is hosting a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, September 1 and the first 200 people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $50 gift card. Vaccines will be administered by the Bulloch County Health Department, and the clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available, and vaccine recipients must be 18 years and older.

Vaccine recipients can receive $50 gift cards at an upcoming clinic at Statesboro City Hall. (City of Statesboro)

On Tuesday, the Statesboro City Council also asked city staff to develop a plan for registering vaccinated people to win prizes, including cash prizes like $500, $1,000 or a grand prize of $5,000. Statesboro’s mayor pointed to the current count of 60 COVID patients at nearby East Georgia Regional, 18 of whom are on ventilators.

“So this is the space we’re in. And what we want to do is use that positive behavior support and let people know that this is an “all of us” thing,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar.

They’ll also offer drawing prizes like laptops, headphones and more for those under 18 who want to get vaccinated.

They’re still working out many of the details, including how soon they can get this running. They’ve asked the city staff to have it ironed out by their next meeting in two weeks so they can roll it out as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.