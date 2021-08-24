Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Statesboro offering incentives at local clinics to get community vaccinated

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Statesboro is offering incentives to get vaccinated. On Tuesday, city leaders outlined a plan that would allow vaccine recipients to win cash and prizes with their vaccination card.

Statesboro City Hall is hosting a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, September 1 and the first 200 people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $50 gift card. Vaccines will be administered by the Bulloch County Health Department, and the clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available, and vaccine recipients must be 18 years and older.

Vaccine recipients can receive $50 gift cards at an upcoming clinic at Statesboro City Hall.
Vaccine recipients can receive $50 gift cards at an upcoming clinic at Statesboro City Hall.(City of Statesboro)

On Tuesday, the Statesboro City Council also asked city staff to develop a plan for registering vaccinated people to win prizes, including cash prizes like $500, $1,000 or a grand prize of $5,000. Statesboro’s mayor pointed to the current count of 60 COVID patients at nearby East Georgia Regional, 18 of whom are on ventilators.

“So this is the space we’re in. And what we want to do is use that positive behavior support and let people know that this is an “all of us” thing,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar.

They’ll also offer drawing prizes like laptops, headphones and more for those under 18 who want to get vaccinated.

They’re still working out many of the details, including how soon they can get this running. They’ve asked the city staff to have it ironed out by their next meeting in two weeks so they can roll it out as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard Monday morning.
Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash
Christopher Sumlin (left), Aerial Murphy (center), and Keisha Jones (right)
3 arrested in killing of Glennville historian
Stanley Hall, John Baker, and Jerrell Williams
Savannah Police make arrests in 2015 triple homicide
Nicolas Sparacia
1 still wanted, 8 in custody after undercover investigation into Statesboro cocaine distribution
City of Savannah
Event permits canceled through Sept. in Savannah as part of new COVID restrictions

Latest News

Rural hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
Rural hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
FILE - Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021.
Gov. Kemp to send National Guard to hospitals across Georgia
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports nearly 3,648 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Gov. Henry McMaster has announced that recommended guidelines for restaurants and other...
ACLU suing SC following McMaster’s ban on school mask mandates