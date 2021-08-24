Sky Cams
Tattnall Co. Board of Education now offering virtual learning option

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tattnall County Board of Education announced Monday they will now be offering virtual learning to families who wish to utilize this option instead of the traditional classroom setting.

You can find out more information on the virtual learning option here.

You can complete the application to sign your child up here. You muse individually apply for each child you wish to sign up.

