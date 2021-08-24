TUESDAY | More humidity, more scattered downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. It’s a warm and humid start to the morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s in most communities. I’m tracking the chance of spotty showers through the morning commute; mainly along and east of the Highway 84 and Interstate 95 corridors, or, across our coastal counties.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid-80s, or so, by noon and they’ll peak in the upper 80s to 90 this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter with humidity factored in.

Scattered downpours are in the forecast this afternoon and evening. Like yesterday, a few will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Rain, gradually, diminishes through the evening as temperatures cool through the 80s and back into the muggy 70s. But, scattered showers remain possible early Wednesday morning, especially across coastal counties and the Savannah Metro.

The focus for scattered downpours shifts inland Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s. A warm, humid with pattern with a daily chance of rain lingers into the weekend.

Though, the forecast looks to trend a little hotter and drier Sunday into early next week.

Have a great Tuesday,

Cutter

