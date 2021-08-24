United Way to hold Tasting Statesboro event on Thursday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An event Thursday night in Statesboro helps many of the groups that help others in the community.

The 11th annual Tasting Statesboro brings dozens of local restaurants together to offer samples of some of the best food in town. It benefits United Way of Southeast Georgia. Organizers pushed back the 2021 event from the start of the year due to COVID-19. They say the pandemic makes this event even more vital.

“With funding down and needs up, we need this funding to help provide services for people to have food at home, to help kids go to a safe place after school and get a hot meal,” said Carey Melton of United Way of Southeast Georgia.

The event is Thursday night in the GSU Russell Union. Tickets are still available. WTOC’s Dal Cannady will serve as the emcee.

