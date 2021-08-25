$10,000 winning lottery ticket sold on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold on Hilton Head Island.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, a ticket worth $10,000 was sold at Island Liquors on Pope Avenue.

The ticket holder matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball® number to win $10,000. The winning numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 24 were 17 - 18 - 26 - 52 - 67 and the Megaball®: 19

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

