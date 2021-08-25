Beaufort included in Condé Nast Traveler’s ‘26 Most Beautiful Towns in America’

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort residents have one more thing to brag about. Their city was included in Condé Nast Traveler’s list, “The 26 Most Beautiful Towns in America.”

The travel magazine included the Lowcountry destination for its historic architecture, which it notes can date back as far as the early 1700s. The Beaufort Historic District is listed, as well as a few local restaurants.

Beaufort is the only South Carolina location on the list. Other featured Southern destinations include Magnolia Springs, Alabama and St. Augustine, Florida.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.