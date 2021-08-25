Bluffton thrift store on verge of closing

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Tucked away behind Bluffton Town Hall is the Calhoun Station thrift store, a local spot with a mission that’s on the verge of having to close its doors.

“I’ve been here a long time.”

Linda Collins has run Calhoun Station for over 20 years, but now they’re on the verge of shutting down.

“We have some problems with the inside of the building that need some major repairs,” Calhoun said.

Every cent they make in sales, she says goes to community charities. But Collins says chances of staying open are slim, and they’ll need help from the community.

“If anybody is out there that has a business, a building, a house, anything that we could operate our business out of free of charge, take it off of their taxes as tax deductible, we certainly would appreciate it,” Collins said.

If they don’t get that help though, they’ll have nowhere to go. So, to make as much for the charities as possible.

“Everything’s a dollar.”

Yep, you heard that right.

The store is only open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and could have to close any minute if they don’t get help, so if you want anything from clothes to shoes, or even plates or mugs, Collins says you better get here soon.

