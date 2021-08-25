Sky Cams
Bryan Co. schools closed Sept. 3 for deep cleaning, to encourage staff to get vaccinated

Health professionals recommend taking time this week to get back into your school routine.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County School District will be closed on Friday, Sept. 3.

Governor Brian Kemp announced all state employees will be given September 3 off for the purpose of encouraging individuals to get vaccinated. The school district says while this declaration does not apply to school staff, Bryan County Schools will be closed to deep clean our facilities and buses as well as support Governor Kemp’s encouragement given to all state employees.

