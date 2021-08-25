Sky Cams
Chatham County sees another record day for COVID-19 hospitalizations

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Even coming off a recent decline, Tuesday was yet another record day for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Chatham County.

The latest data from the Coastal Health District shows 304 patients at local facilities. This is the highest number of patients hospitalized for COVID throughout the pandemic.

The following is a breakdown for each hospital:

  • 151 at Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • 91 at St. Joseph’s Hospital
  • 62 at Candler Hospital

This information is updated daily here.

