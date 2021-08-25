Chatham County sees another record day for COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Even coming off a recent decline, Tuesday was yet another record day for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Chatham County.

The latest data from the Coastal Health District shows 304 patients at local facilities. This is the highest number of patients hospitalized for COVID throughout the pandemic.

The following is a breakdown for each hospital:

151 at Memorial Health University Medical Center

91 at St. Joseph’s Hospital

62 at Candler Hospital

This information is updated daily here.

