Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 8-25-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An inland trough will persist into Thursday. High pressure in the Atlantic will continue to influence our area into the weekend. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds with mainly afternoon scattered showers and storms. Temps will be seasonable with highs near 90 and morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure is located about 800 miles southeast of Bermuda. The system will move to the northwest and there is an 80% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it remains in the central Atlantic. A tropical wave located in the southwest Caribbean Sea near the Colombian coast is moving to the northwest. There is an 80% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days as it approaches the Yucatán peninsula and eventually the US Gulf Coast. A tropical wave is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system will generally move to the west-northwest over the central atlantic. There is a 30% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Thursday: E winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft building to 3-4 ft in the afternoon.

