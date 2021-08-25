Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Effingham County asks public to avoid hospitals for medical non-emergencies

Update on COVID-19
Update on COVID-19(Gray Television)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Board of Commissioners is asking those with medical non-emergencies to visit their primary care physicians or Urgent Care facilities, according to a release sent Wednesday.

The County says call volume to their ambulance services has more than doubled this week. County leaders are asking that people avoid visiting hospitals in non-emergency situations.

“Due to the COVID-19 surge, county ambulance services are being stretched to their limits, and the Effingham Hospital and adjoining county hospitals are experiencing extended wait times of 6 hours or longer,” said EMS Director Wanda McDuffie.

COVID-19 in Effingham County, Coastal Health District:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Savannah
Event permits canceled through Sept. in Savannah as part of new COVID restrictions
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash
Mother of a woman shot in Clyo pleading for answers
Christopher Sumlin (left), Aerial Murphy (center), and Keisha Jones (right)
3 arrested in killing of Glennville historian
Gregory Mosely
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after pack of dogs kills woman in Lyons

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records more than 6,100 new COVID-19 cases
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports 3,715 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,715 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths Wednesday
The Orange County, Fla., School Board voted to mandate masks for at least two months.
Masks mandates for Orange County, Fla., schools