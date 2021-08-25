Effingham County asks public to avoid hospitals for medical non-emergencies

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Board of Commissioners is asking those with medical non-emergencies to visit their primary care physicians or Urgent Care facilities, according to a release sent Wednesday.

The County says call volume to their ambulance services has more than doubled this week. County leaders are asking that people avoid visiting hospitals in non-emergency situations.

“Due to the COVID-19 surge, county ambulance services are being stretched to their limits, and the Effingham Hospital and adjoining county hospitals are experiencing extended wait times of 6 hours or longer,” said EMS Director Wanda McDuffie.

COVID-19 in Effingham County, Coastal Health District:

