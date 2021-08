SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Road closures are expected Wednesday afternoon in downtown Savannah for the funeral of Georgia Rep. Edward “Mickey” Stephens.

The closures will be in place from 1 p.m. to around 4 p.m. near Lafayette Square. Drivers should plan accordingly.

WEDNESDAY DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC ADVISORY Expect road closures near Lafayette Square for several hours tomorrow (Wednesday,... Posted by Savannah Police Department on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

