Hinesville Police investigating after man injured in shooting

The Hinesville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on the corner of Palm Drive and...
The Hinesville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on the corner of Palm Drive and E.G. Miles Parkway.(Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on the corner of Palm Drive and E.G. Miles Parkway.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. They say a man driving a vehicle in the parking lot of a service station was shot and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

