Hinesville Police investigating after man injured in shooting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on the corner of Palm Drive and E.G. Miles Parkway.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. They say a man driving a vehicle in the parking lot of a service station was shot and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Stick with WTOC for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.