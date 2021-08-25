Houses of worship describe changing services during the pandemic as Savannah mayor asks faith leaders to help slow virus spread

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the city of Savannah is taking action by revoking permits for events in public space. Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement Tuesday.

As a result, Mayor Johnson is asking houses of worship to consider modifying their services.

Worshipping virtually was already familiar territory for Pastor Ricky Temple and For Overcoming By Faith Ministries.

“We felt that closing our services and allowing these virtual services was the safest way, because of the size of our congregation,” said Pastor Temple. “We could not protect everybody, so from the very beginning we closed services last year, and we have not opened since.”

Pastor Temple says his congregation consists of about 3,000 people.

He also says they have offered virtual services since 2007. Now, they have drive up services once a month.

“They are in their separate cars,” said Pastor Temple, “They are listening on their radios, and it is still safe and a lot safer and easier that way.”

Rabbi Robert Haas of Mickve Israel describes how they are operating during one of the busiest times of the year for the Jewish faith.

“As the high holidays are coming up, we continue to evaluate and right now it looks like we are going to try some sort of hybrid system with some services being recorded but only small numbers allowed,” said Rabbi Haas. “Any activity with families would be outdoors, so it is just continually in motion.”

Rabbi Haas believes it is important that houses of worship do what they can to keep everyone safe.

“We require vaccine cards to come into the building and everyone has to wear masks at all times. We have been pretty strict about a lot of things to try to keep our members as safe as possible.”

Both Pastor Temple and Rabbi Haas want houses of worship to listen to the medical experts and work together as a faith community.

“We are in a fight and in the fight everybody has to participate,” said Pastor Temple. “Everybody has to do their part.”

“We want to keep our houses of worship safe and together spiritually, even if we cannot be together physically in the same way before,” said Rabbi Haas. “Hopefully, this will change in the future.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.