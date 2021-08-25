Jasper Co. parents concerned about COVID-19 in schools

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - WTOC has been talking a lot about the Jasper County School District over the last two weeks. Now, we’re hearing from parents of students there.

Facebook comments galore. Many parents upset about how the JCSD has handled getting back in the classroom.

“I understand that five days a week needs to be done, but OK, do five days a week for those parents that want their kids to be in that building, and make it virtual for us parents that want to stay virtual,” said Jasper County parent Kimberly Morgan.

A specific point of concern - the continuing of in person learning for elementary and middle school students, while the high schoolers are virtual due to Coronavirus cases and quarantines.

“They shut the high school down for COVID cases in the school. Elementary’s got COVID cases in the school and they’re only shutting down certain classrooms, that’s positive cases in the school. They’re not shutting down the whole school, why is that?”

Although the school district denied our interview request they did answer that question online.

The statement says in part:

“The high school is where we believe our protections may have been breached.” And, “We are confident in our ability to control circumstances at the elementary/middle levels; because the students are more manageable and more cooperative with safety protocols.”

One parent we talked to said her son, who is in elementary school, is now in quarantine.

“They called us yesterday and told us that one of the kids in his class has tested positive for COVID, told us to keep him home. Well, he has been sick since Friday anyway,” said parent Katlynn James

Morgan’s worried that could happen to her.

“They could bring it home to me, I have a lung disease. My doctor already said that if I got COVID I might not even survive this.”

The school district said they re-visit the decision to possibly close the other schools every day and also spent over an hour answering questions Tuesday night on Facebook live.

You can look at the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

