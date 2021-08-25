Sky Cams
Jury selection date set for federal trial of 3 men charged in Arbery slaying

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A date has been set for jury selection for the federal trial against three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Jury selection will begin Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, before United States District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood at the Federal Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.

According to the Department of Justice, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were indicted in April by a federal grand jury. Counts One and Two of the indictment allege “that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.”

Separately from the hate crime charges, all three were indicted on attempted kidnapping charges. The McMichaels were also indicted on separate counts of using firearms during a crime.

All three have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. Please click here to read the indictment documents.

All three have been charged in a separate state-level case with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Jury selection in the state-level trial will begin on Oct. 18, 2021.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Three months after Arbery’s death, an attorney leaked the graphic video of Arbery’s killing. The video went viral and drew national attention.

All three suspects have pleaded not guilty in the state case and have said that they pursued Arbery because they thought he was a burglar.

