Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society receives donation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society receiving a generous donation Wednesday.

Savannah Area Realtors presented a $1,500 check to the organization. Each year they say they use a certain amount of funds to go towards charities they support.

Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society is one of them. The money will be used to help support the Buddy walk in the fall.

Savannah Area Realtors says after hearing the buddy walk would be going virtual this year, they wanted to help anyway they could.

“We really felt strongly that we wanted to make sure that we put this money to the best use that we could,” said Joyce Jarrell, Vice President for Savannah Board of Realtors. “I still get goosebumps because it was so impactful to walk around Forsyth Park and see those children and see them cheering us on. Us. We’re just walking and having fun. But the community comes out. But the kids, that’s what is so inspirational.”

Jarrell says along with the donation, they still will be taking part in the virtual buddy walk as well.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.