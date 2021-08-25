Sky Cams
Man charged in Wilder Drive homicide case

Deandre Tyrone Miller
Deandre Tyrone Miller(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Department detectives have charged a man in connection to a homicide case.

Detectives identified Deandre Tyrone Miller, 23, as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Arthur Boston on Wilder Drive July 2, 2021. Miller was indicted on Tuesday, Aug. 24 by the grand jury on charges of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and a single county of possession of a firearm by a first offender/probationer, according to SPD.

Miller is currently in custody at the Chatham County jail.

