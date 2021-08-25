Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Mask mandates spread in Georgia schools as child cases soar

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A review of announcements by Georgia school districts shows that more than half of all public school students are now required to wear masks in class to protect against the coronavirus.

Many school systems that had sought to let students and parents make the decision themselves are clamping down in the face of roaring COVID-19 infection rates.

A review by The Associated Press shows at least 55 of Georgia’s 180 traditional school districts are now requiring masks. That’s up from only a handful of districts before class started earlier this month.

The rules cover about 55% of Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Savannah
Event permits canceled through Sept. in Savannah as part of new COVID restrictions
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash
Mother of a woman shot in Clyo pleading for answers
Christopher Sumlin (left), Aerial Murphy (center), and Keisha Jones (right)
3 arrested in killing of Glennville historian
Gregory Mosely
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after pack of dogs kills woman in Lyons

Latest News

The UofSC COVID-19 dashboard is recorded each Sunday through Saturday and results are posted...
‘Data will guide our policies:’ UofSC announces COVID-19 dashboard
UofSC announces COVID-19 dashboard
UofSC announces COVID-19 dashboard
Finding school nurses no easy task as cases surge in SC districts
SC school districts struggle to find nurses as COVID cases surge
Finding school nurses no easy task as cases surge in SC districts
Finding school nurses no easy task as cases surge in SC districts