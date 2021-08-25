Police investigating reported rape at Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a reported rape that occurred at a residence hall on the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University.

According to the police report, a campus police officer responded to a Savannah hospital in reference to a reported rape. The incident reportedly occurred Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Windward Commons apartments.

The police report states the incident involved two students.

