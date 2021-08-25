Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Police investigating reported rape at Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University

(Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a reported rape that occurred at a residence hall on the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University.

According to the police report, a campus police officer responded to a Savannah hospital in reference to a reported rape. The incident reportedly occurred Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Windward Commons apartments.

The police report states the incident involved two students.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Savannah
Event permits canceled through Sept. in Savannah as part of new COVID restrictions
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash
Mother of a woman shot in Clyo pleading for answers
Christopher Sumlin (left), Aerial Murphy (center), and Keisha Jones (right)
3 arrested in killing of Glennville historian
Gregory Mosely
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after pack of dogs kills woman in Lyons

Latest News

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says Jack Alkhatib died at a local hospital after...
SC high school football player dies during evening practice
Bluffton thrift store on verge of closing
Bluffton thrift store on verge of closing
Bluffton thrift store on verge of closing
Bluffton thrift store on verge of closing
Tybee City Council to discuss vacation rental moratorium
Tybee City Council to discuss vacation rental moratorium
Tybee City Council to discuss vacation rental moratorium
Tybee City Council to discuss vacation rental moratorium