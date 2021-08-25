Sky Cams
Rep. Buddy Carter will seek re-election for U.S. House seat

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Well, I’m going to be running for re-election. There’s no question about this,” Rep. Buddy Carter said on Wednesday.

Rep. Carter says he’s running to keep his seat.

He said earlier this year he was considering a run for U.S. Senate - if Herschel Walker didn’t run. Walker joined a crowded field of Republican candidate vying for Senator Raphael Warnock’s seat in Congress.

Warnock’s seat is up for grabs next November. Warnock is currently finishing the remainder of former Senator Johnny Isakson’s term following his retirement last year.

Now when it comes to the campaign ahead, Rep. Carter says his focus is keeping his seat in the House.

“I fully intend to continue my work in Congress, fully intend to continue to serve the people of the First Congressional District if they will have me. I look forward to pushing forth good legislation and to continue in our work in health care and making sure the first,” Rep. Carter said.

We know of at least one other person who’s announced they’re running for this seat. Savannah attorney Wade Herring is running as a Democrat.

When we spoke with Herring last month, he says he’s campaign has already broken records raising more than a $100,000 in its first month.

