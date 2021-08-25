Savannah organization returns to provide ‘Meals for Medical’ during COVID spike

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It likely comes as no surprise to hear that members of Memorial Health’s ICU have been busy.

“The last couple of weeks we definitely have seen a larger influx of COVID patients,” said Memorial Health Neuro ICU Relief Charge Nurse Bridget McCarthy.

An influx that has given them little time to do anything else.

“We’re here every day working our hardest and trying to provide the best care for these patients and their families,” says McCarthy.

While they spend hours caring for others, taking care of themselves often takes a back seat.

“We joke that we will eat anything. Snacks, donuts, whatever you can get,” McCarthy said.

But on Wednesday, the menu expanded a little.

“We have shrimp bowls, some of them are chicken bowls and some of them are veggie bowls,” said Chef William Thomas.

In total 70 meals provided by a local chef who knows just how important this food is.

“My wife is an ICU nurse here and she went through the first wave of COVID,” said the owner of William’s Restaurant William Thomas.

Chef Thomas partnering with ‘Meals for Medical,’ a local group that started during that first wave and after a short break.

“It sounded like there was a need to really get things back up and running,” said Meals for Medical founder Jennifer Green.

Back and working with restaurants like Chef Thomas’ thanks to donations from families like Bridget McCarthy’s.

Sending frontline workers a meal with a message.

“It’s so much more than just a meal to us. We know that means you appreciate what we’re doing, and you see what we’re doing, and it just gives us the encouragement to keep doing what we’re doing,” said McCarthy.

Along with the 70 meals Wednesday afternoon, Chef Thomas will be back to provide 60 more meals this evening for a total of 130.

If you’d like to help “Meals for Medical”, Green says to start raising the funds first and once you’re over a couple hundred dollars reach out to her on their Facebook page by clicking here and she’ll organize it.

