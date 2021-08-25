Sky Cams
SC high school football player dies during evening practice

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says Jack Alkhatib died at a local hospital after...
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says Jack Alkhatib died at a local hospital after collapsing at practice.(Helen Evans)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (AP) - Officials say a 17-year-old football player on a five-time reigning South Carolina championship team has died after collapsing at an evening football practice.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office says Jack Alkhatib died at a hospital shortly after being stricken Tuesday at Dutch Fork High School’s practice.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how Alkhatib died. The high school did not release any details on what happened to Alkhatib.

The football team’s Instagram page said practice Tuesday was moved to 7 p.m. because of heat.

Alkhatib was a two-year starter on the offensive line for Dutch Fork, which has won the 5A state title five years in a row.

