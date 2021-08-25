Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SC reports 3,715 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests have revealed nearly 3,715 new cases of COVID-19.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests have revealed nearly 3,715 new cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday’s report, which reflect data DHEC received on Monday, includes 2,659 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,056 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The data also included 33 deaths, 27 confirmed and six probable.

The results came from 18,736 tests conducted with a positive rate of 18.6%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 702,894 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 571,530 cases detected using PCR tests and 131,364 detected with rapid tests.

As of Monday, DHEC reported a total of 10,357 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,100 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,257 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9 million tests since the pandemic began.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Savannah
Event permits canceled through Sept. in Savannah as part of new COVID restrictions
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash
Mother of a woman shot in Clyo pleading for answers
Christopher Sumlin (left), Aerial Murphy (center), and Keisha Jones (right)
3 arrested in killing of Glennville historian
Gregory Mosely
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after pack of dogs kills woman in Lyons

Latest News

Troops will be able to get their Pfizer shots at their bases and from their commands around the...
Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
A plane takes off at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.
Rincon man sentenced to prison for pointing lasers at airplanes approaching Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,715 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths Wednesday