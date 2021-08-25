Statesboro daycare center reacts to policy changes after two COVID-related deaths among childcare workers

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Many in Statesboro are mourning for two of the most recent COVID-related deaths over the weekend. Leaders in the childcare community say the two women worked together at the same daycare center.

One daycare owner believes the changes to state orders that give parents access to childcare facilities again also put their workers and students at risk for exposure.

Kids World Learning Center relied on state executive orders during the first 18 months of the pandemic to keep parents outside their center. With executive orders loosened a few weeks ago, the death of two local childcare workers from another center over the weekend has her and others concerned.

“I’ve heard of cases like this in Florida, and in Texas and across the country of childcare educators being exposed from normal entry into their buildings, but now it has hit home,” Michelle Smith Lank said.

She’s still limiting non-parent visitors, including reporters. She used a WTOC reporter’s phone to get video of some of the protocols they’re using to protect children and workers. She says her parents have stuck with what she calls the “VIP” option of meeting them at the front door to help keep everyone safe.

“We have parents that are public school nurses and they’re exposed every single day. We have parents that are doctors and parents that are nurses,” Lank said.

She’s contacting everyone from early childhood agencies to the state Department of Public Health to get previous restrictions back in place to protect children and her staff. Below is a statement from Reg Griffin, the Chief Communications Officer for the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning:

“According to the rules, custodial parents must be allowed access to all child care areas of the child care program while their child is in care. Individual child care programs may decide if other individuals are restricted from entering the building, and for those who must be allowed entry child care programs can make the decision if masks, temperature checks, and other precautions are required in their buildings. DECAL recommends going back to normal, pre-pandemic procedures for families entering the building. If child care providers want to offer the service of bringing the child to the door, they may, but any custodial parent who wants to access their child’s classroom must be allowed to do so. It’s important for families to be involved in their child’s care and education.”

