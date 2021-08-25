Top Teacher: Ernita Greene-Brown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ernita Greene-Brown teaches 4th and 5th grade special education students at Hodge Elementary School in Savannah.

“Because every child is teachable. Regardless of exceptionality, every child can learn, and you can teach them something, that they can take and help them be productive in their future,” Greene-Brown said.

Greene-Brown grew up in Savannah and has been teaching for eight years. She says building a strong relationship with her students is the key to learning.

“That you care. Children pick up on who cares. Let them know that you genuinely care about their education, and when they see that happening, you foster that environment and that culture and they are not afraid to try and make mistakes and continue to grow,” Greene-Brown said.

Greene-Brown told us this isn’t the first time on WTOC. When she was in elementary school, she got to read the school lunch menu on WTOC, and still remembers that to this day.

