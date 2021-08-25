Veterans struggling to see news coming from Afghanistan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Many veterans are struggling to cope with the news and images of the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan. Savannah Veteran Affairs psychologists like Emily Bower want to encourage them to reach out for help.

“Many veterans come in and talk about how difficult this has been. The news the past few weeks. Anytime something like this happens it can bring up a lot of mixed emotions and memories of their service. And this is a great time to reach out,” said Bower.

Nearly one in five Iraq and Afghanistan veterans report symptoms of PTSD and constant news coverage of Afghanistan currently is causing many veterans to relive their time in the service. The veteran affairs clinic emphasized reaching out to your fellow soldiers to offer help or get help yourself.

“I know it can be hard to ask for help. Think about reaching out to a buddy. Check on your buddies. It’s good for you. It’s also good for them and then give us a call too,” said Bower.

The VA emphasized that your fellow veterans are your best support system and that help is only a phone call away.

" Because you’re not in this alone. It’s never too late to reach out to VA. Even if you haven’t had contact with us before we can help walk you through the process of getting going with us here at Savannah,” said Bower.

The veteran affairs office has a multitude of resources to help you or your loved ones in their time of need. You can find more information online at Charleston.va.gov

