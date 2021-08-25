WEDNESDAY | Spotty downpours are in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s warm and humid outside with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The forecast is mostly dry this morning, but a couple showers are possible - mainly south of the Altamaha River - through the morning rush.

Early morning low clouds and patchy fog will lift before mid-morning and under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid-80s by noon. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s to 90, or so, this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter with humidity factored in.

Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms will bubble up through the day; generally moving westward through the afternoon and early evening.

The chance of rain drops again this evening. Mugginess will be noticeable Thursday morning, but the forecast remains mostly dry through the morning commute. Only spotty downpours are expected Thursday as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s.

Generally hotter, drier weather is forecast to build in as we get into the weekend; mainly the latter-half of the weekend into early next week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

