Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

WEDNESDAY | Spotty downpours are in the forecast!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s warm and humid outside with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The forecast is mostly dry this morning, but a couple showers are possible - mainly south of the Altamaha River - through the morning rush.

Early morning low clouds and patchy fog will lift before mid-morning and under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid-80s by noon. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s to 90, or so, this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter with humidity factored in.

Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms will bubble up through the day; generally moving westward through the afternoon and early evening.

The chance of rain drops again this evening. Mugginess will be noticeable Thursday morning, but the forecast remains mostly dry through the morning commute. Only spotty downpours are expected Thursday as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s.

Generally hotter, drier weather is forecast to build in as we get into the weekend; mainly the latter-half of the weekend into early next week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Savannah
Event permits canceled through Sept. in Savannah as part of new COVID restrictions
A fatal crash closed a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard Monday morning.
Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash
Christopher Sumlin (left), Aerial Murphy (center), and Keisha Jones (right)
3 arrested in killing of Glennville historian
Mother of a woman shot in Clyo pleading for answers
Gregory Mosely
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after pack of dogs kills woman in Lyons

Latest News

Some us that haven't seen rain yet this week may Wednesday.
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
*
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-24-2021
*
TUESDAY | More humidity, more scattered downpours
Some living in one Long County neighborhood are stuck after water from a dam that burst flooded...
Roads flooded in Long Co. neighborhood after dam bursts