Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

11th annual Tasting Statesboro for the United Way happening Thursday night

People in Statesboro will come together Thursday night to help many less-fortunate in the...
People in Statesboro will come together Thursday night to help many less-fortunate in the community.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Statesboro will come together Thursday night to help many less-fortunate in the community.

It’s the 11th annual Tasting Statesboro for the United Way. It brings hundreds of people, dozens of restaurants and caterers for a good evening and a great cause.

Take a look at video from the 2019 event. This year it happens at the Russell Union. Proceeds from this event help support more than a dozen United Way agencies that do everything from helping people with utilities to helping feed children and after school programs.

Organizers pushed this event later in the year due to the pandemic. They’re taking precautions to keep people safe, but they’re also asking people to do the same.

“We’ll have masks available. We’re asking people if they’ve shown symptoms or tested positive or they’ve been exposed, do not attend. We’ll be happy to see you next year,” said Executive Director of the United Way of Southeast Georgia Carey Melton.

The last event raised $25,000. It’s their largest fundraiser event of the year. Tickets are $25 at the door and WTOC’s Dal Cannady will serve as the emcee.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband
Stephon Markel Whitaker
Hinesville Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
Melissa Swanson said that she hired Landmark two months ago to move her belongings and those of...
More customers say movers vanished with their belongings; feds now investigating
Update on COVID-19
Chatham County sees another record day for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

WTOC Investigates: Neighbor calls 911, outraged over police chase
WTOC Investigates: Neighbor calls 911, outraged over police chase
Bulloch Co. leaders warn against using Ivermectin to fight COVID-19
Bulloch Co. leaders warn against using Ivermectin to fight COVID-19
National Guard arrives at Memorial Health to help with COVID-19 surge
Springfield businesses offer vaccine clinics to public
Springfield businesses offer vaccine clinics to public
Organization providing rent, utility assistance to some S.C. residents
Organization providing rent, utility assistance to some S.C. residents