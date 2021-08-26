11th annual Tasting Statesboro for the United Way happening Thursday night

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Statesboro will come together Thursday night to help many less-fortunate in the community.

It’s the 11th annual Tasting Statesboro for the United Way. It brings hundreds of people, dozens of restaurants and caterers for a good evening and a great cause.

Take a look at video from the 2019 event. This year it happens at the Russell Union. Proceeds from this event help support more than a dozen United Way agencies that do everything from helping people with utilities to helping feed children and after school programs.

Organizers pushed this event later in the year due to the pandemic. They’re taking precautions to keep people safe, but they’re also asking people to do the same.

“We’ll have masks available. We’re asking people if they’ve shown symptoms or tested positive or they’ve been exposed, do not attend. We’ll be happy to see you next year,” said Executive Director of the United Way of Southeast Georgia Carey Melton.

The last event raised $25,000. It’s their largest fundraiser event of the year. Tickets are $25 at the door and WTOC’s Dal Cannady will serve as the emcee.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.