Bulloch Co. leaders warn against using Ivermectin to fight COVID-19

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many across the country are trying a veterinary medicine instead of a vaccine to fight COVID.

It has medical and emergency personnel urging people not to take it. Emergency leaders in Bulloch County say they’re alarmed at seeing reports around the state of folks using a veterinary medicine to fight COVID.

It’s called Ivermectin and some local supply stores say they’ve seen sales to the point their sold out. Public Safety Director Ted Wynn says he’s heard reports around Georgia of patients calling for emergency help or Poison Control due to adverse reactions.

“Vaccines are safe and readily available. Why would you take something that was not created to fight or minimize COVID-19 and take something that could risk your life,” Wynn said.

He says with local hospitals and doctors offices remain slammed with COVID patients, he would urge people against taking something experimental that could do more harm than good.

“It doesn’t make sense why people would put their life in jeopardy and bank that they’re going to have some good effects from an animal de-worming product as opposed to the vaccine.”

Wynn says he’d urge you to contact your doctor or medical provider, ask them about Ivermectin - and follow their expert advise.

