Chatham County plans improvements to Skidaway Road intersection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection of Skidaway Road, Ferguson Avenue and Norwood Avenue. On Thursday, Chatham County Engineering is hosting an open house for you to hear more about the project and share your input.

If you drive through here at peak times of the day, you know that congestion is an issue but there have also been close to 80 crashes in this intersection over the past 5 years.

The improvements to Skidaway Road in the intersection of Ferguson Avenue and Norwood Avenue include new signals and new left turn lanes at each intersection approach.

The county already has the funds approved to get the project underway to improve safety and traffic operations at the intersection. But first, they want to hear from residents in the area about what questions, concerns or ideas they have about the project.

“Where we are now is a preliminary design so we have something for people to look at and see what we have in mind in general. It is not complete yet so we are hoping to get some information from the neighborhood that maybe could help make it a better plan,” said Allen Blake from the Chatham County Department of Engineering.

Once they hear from community members, it will be about one year before they actually begin work on the intersection.

If you have questions about the changes to the intersection, the open house is open to anyone on Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chatham County Public Works building.

