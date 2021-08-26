Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 8-26-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An inland trough will persist into today. Mid level moisture will move in front he Atlantic tonight into Friday. This will increase our rain chances. High pressure in the Atlantic will continue to influence our area into the weekend. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds with mainly afternoon scattered showers and storms. Temps will be seasonable with highs near 90 and morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the western Caribbean Sea. This system is forecast to become a hurricane and make a US landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday morning. A broad area of low pressure is located about 600 miles east of Bermuda. The system will move slowly to the east and there is an 70% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it remains in the central Atlantic and no threat to any land. A tropical wave is located about 1000 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system will generally move to the west-northwest over the central atlantic. There is a 50% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: E winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft building to 3-4 ft this afternoon. Tonight: E winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 3-4 ft. Friday: E winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 3-4 ft.

