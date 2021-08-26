Eat it and Like It’s Restaurant Week continues through Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re a diehard foodie looking to try some new spots, or maybe just someone who wants to broaden their culinary horizons, this is your week. We caught up with Eat it and Like It’s Jesse Blanco who shared everything you need to know about Restaurant Week.

If you want to enjoy a nice meal out in the Hostess City this weekend, you have plenty of options.

“Eat It and Like It Restaurant Week is the same as any other restaurant week where participating restaurants pick 3 courses for a set price, in most cases $40, and you get to try different things on the menu,” said Eat It and Like It Founder Jesse Blanco.

Blanco says if you’re overwhelmed with local restaurant choices ...this is a chance to dive right in.

“This is a way where you have them all in front of you, where if you’ve always wanted to try that place now you can do it for less money than it will cost you any other time of year.”

And after a year of so much uncertainty in the service industry, Blanco believes this is an opportunity to let our local restaurants shine.

“We’ve beaten the horse dead about staffing issues and struggles restaurants have gone through since this whole thing started. It’s important to be patient still, be nice and understanding. The people who are at work are trying really hard to give you a nice experience.”

There are 8 restaurants participating. Only one is doing brunch, the Emporium at Perry Lane Hotel. You can view the full list on TasteItSav.Com. Restaurant Week ends on Sunday.

