Game of the Week: Benedictine vs. Columbus

The Benedictine Cadets is hosting Christopher Columbus out of Miami, Florida at Memorial Stadium Friday night.(WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Benedictine Cadets is hosting Christopher Columbus out of Miami, Florida at Memorial Stadium Friday night.

The Cadets game last week was postponed due to COVID at Burke County, so this will be their opener. Last season the Cadets went to the Class 4A semifinals and they’re looking to build off that.

Head Coach Danny Britt said after watching other teams get started last week, his team is ready to get after it - but Columbus will be a test.

“Extremely well coached team. A lot of guys with big-time offers, and so we know they’re going to be really good and that’s why we’re playing them, and we’ll be able to see where we’re at,” said Britt.

“It’s tough. Especially when you have a bye week before you play your first game. It kind of sucks, but the wrinkles go out throughout the season, so we’ll be better throughout the whole season. Get better and better each game,” said Holden Sapp.

That game kicks off at Memorial Stadium in Savannah at 6:30 Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Lowcountry-born Olympian to help launch American Rugby league
