Liberty Co. School System moving to virtual learning for two weeks

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System will move to virtual learning on Monday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 10.

The school system made the decision after careful review of COVID-19 trends in and around the Liberty County area. The school system says the decision was made because they believe it is no longer feasibly safe to continue in-person learning.

In-person learning will resume on Monday, Sept. 13. All LCSS staff will report to their work sites for regular work hours.

Virtual learning will take place during regular school hours through Canvas.

All sports and afterschool activities will be suspended until in-person classes resume. No classes will be held from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6 for the Labor Day weekend.

