Lowcountry hospital doubling clinics in preparation for more people to get vaccinated

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - With the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine this week and more information about booster shots every day, Beaufort Memorial Hospital is doubling their clinics because they think more people will be looking to get the shot.

“What we’re an anticipating is an increase in demand, we hope we’ll see that increase in demand, so we want to be staffed up to meet that,” Beaufort Memorial Hospital CMO Dr. Kurt Gambla said.

The first reason Dr. Gambla expects higher vaccination demand, is booster shots for the immunocompromised, which are recommended one month after second dose. But he said the public should be ready to get that third shot as well, just a little later.

“Right now, the guidance is eight months from that second shot, a third booster. They’re looking hard at the data and that may even shift to a six-month instead of an eight-month booster,” Dr. Gambla said.

He also explained that the vaccine is proven to better protect your body than just catching the disease.

“The immune response that you get from a full vaccination series is much more robust and much more long lived we think, than just getting COVID. Folks that had COVID should not use that as a substitute for getting a full vaccination,” Dr. Gambla said.

The other reason the hospital added more vaccine clinics is Pfizer’s full FDA approval. Dr. Gambla said he had faith in it all along but thinks it will help show the public what he’s believed for months.

“Hopefully I know that there are some people that said we’re just going to wait for full approval, now that there is full approval, I think that anyone who was on the fence we hope will come off the fence and get the vaccine,” Dr. Gambla said.

Dr. Gambla also said right now around 33 percent of the hospital’s patients are in for COVID and that their total bed capacity is around 90 percent full.

