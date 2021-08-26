Sky Cams
Organization providing rent, utility assistance to some S.C. residents

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The unemployment caused by the pandemic has left a lot of people struggling to pay rent.

SC Stay Plus set up at the Beaufort Public Library last Monday. What was initially supposed to be just one week of helping people, is now extended through the end of September because of its success.

The organization provides rent and utility assistance for those financially affected by COVID-19.

“What brought me here today, {is} you know, I need my bills paid.”

Shelia McCarthan, who was being helped today, says it’s been difficult to earn money during the pandemic.

“It was hard, and you know everything from COVID shutting down, you just had to make ends meet,” McCarthan said.

She says her work opportunities disappeared. When she found out about the rent assistance program, “A family member called and said they were helping people so I said I hope they could help me, so I just boogied on down here,” she said.

SC Stay Plus had already helped 153 people in just a week and a half.

More information on locations for the next few weeks of this program is below:

Beaufort Branch Library, 311 Scott Street (August 16-Sept 4)

  • Monday - Thursday: 10:00am - 5:30pm
  • Friday: 10:00am – 4:30pm
  • Saturday: 11:00am – 2:00pm

Lobeco Branch Library, 1862 Trask Pkwy (September 7 – Sept 11)

  • Monday - Thursday: 11am - 5:30pm
  • Friday: 11am – 4:30pm
  • Saturday: 11am – 2:00pm

Bluffton Branch Library, 120 Palmetto Way (September 13- Sept 18)

  • Monday - Thursday: 10:00am - 5:30pm
  • Friday: 10:00am – 4:30pm
  • Saturday: 11:00am – 2:00pm

Beaufort Branch Library, 311 Scott Street (September 20- 25, September 27-30)

  • Monday - Thursday: 10:00am - 5:30pm
  • Friday: 10:00am – 4:30pm
  • Saturday: 11:00am – 2:00pm

