Savannah Bananas will play final home game Thursday night due to new city mandate

Savannah Bananas
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night is the final game of the Summer season for the Savannah Bananas due to the City of Savannah’s Emergency Order that bans gatherings of more than 50 people on city property.

The game gets underway at 7 p.m. But before their final game, the Bananas are hosting a vaccine clinic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is their second vaccine clinic this year.

