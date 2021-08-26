Sky Cams
Savannah woman sentenced in retirement fund scheme

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A federal judge sentenced a Savannah woman for her role in a scheme that stole millions of dollars from other people’s retirement accounts.

After pleading guilty, 52-year-old Karen Dickerson will spend more than four years in prison. She was also ordered to pay nearly $650,000 in restitution.

According to the court, other individuals gained access to victims’ retirement funds and transferred nearly $3 million into various bank accounts including one Dickerson controlled.

The acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia said, “Hopefully this sentence will give her ample time to reflect on her behavior while protecting the community from her greed.”

