SC reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests have revealed nearly 4,245 new cases of COVID-19.

Thursday’s report, which reflect data DHEC received on Tuesday, includes 3,259 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 986 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The data also included 48 deaths, 8 confirmed and six probable.

The results came from 27,573 tests conducted with a positive rate of 15.8%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 770,435 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 574,990 cases detected using PCR tests and 132,445 detected with rapid tests.

As of Thursday, DHEC reported a total of 10,413 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,148 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,265 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9 million tests since the pandemic began.



Update on COVID-19
Chatham County sees another record day for COVID-19 hospitalizations

