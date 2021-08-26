Springfield businesses offer vaccine clinics to public

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, we heard this plea from Effingham Health System Dr. David Kiefer.

“Get vaccinated because that is the absolute single best thing that we can finally do to break this cycle.”

Well, it appears at least a couple businesses in Springfield were listening.

Including Carlson & Co., which teamed up with the Health System to host a vaccine clinic Wednesday.

“We actually had a line of people and they ended up actually running out of vaccines. So, they didn’t leave because they had to, and people weren’t showing up, they left because they didn’t have enough,” said Carlson & Co. Director of PR Kate Mullen.

A big turnout that was welcome news for owner James Carlson and his team who have seen the tragic impact of the virus firsthand.

“Unfortunately, we had a member of our team at Carlson & Co. this week and James knew he had to do something. He wanted to do something,” said Mullen.

Of course, they aren’t the only ones who’ve seen what the delta variant can do to a community.

“People are dying every day. We’re picking up COVID patients that have passed because of this virus. It’s serious,” said Effingham County NAACP President Rev. Delmons White

He says he’s done far too many funerals lately because of COVID, which is why the NAACP is sponsoring another clinic this weekend at DJ’s Home Care Specialists.

“We just want everybody to know that we want to make a difference inside of our community,” said DJ’s Home Care Administrator Henry Walker.

In a time of division, coming together in hopes of giving their community a shot at putting an end to this pandemic.

“I really hope it drives home the point of unity. As I said before, we’re in this together, and we’ve got to realize it takes all of us to take care of this problem,” said Rev. White.

The vaccine clinic will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DJ’s Home Care Specialists at 112 Laurel St. in Springfield. They say you do not need to register in advance.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.