THURSDAY | A drier day-time, followed by wetter night and Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and humid outside with temperatures in the low to mid 70s inland and mid to upper 70s at the coast. The forecast is mostly dry this morning.

Early morning low clouds and patchy fog lift before mid-morning and under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid-80s by noon. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s to 90, or so, this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter with humidity factored in.

Isolated showers are possible this afternoon followed by scattered showers this evening and tonight; generally moving in from the south and off the ocean. Friday features a greater shot at rain. Scattered downpours are possible through the morning commute.

The chance of rain, gradually, shifts inland through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s Friday afternoon. Only spotty downpours are expected Friday evening across the Savannah Metro.

Generally hotter, drier weather is forecast to build in as we get into the weekend; mainly the latter-half of the weekend into early next week.

