Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Tropical depression in Caribbean could become major hurricane

A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days.

The National Weather service in Miami said Thursday that both the Cuban and Cayman governments have issued tropical storm warnings after the formation of Tropical Depression Nine.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday night, a hurricane on Friday and possibly a major hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband
Stephon Markel Whitaker
Hinesville Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
Melissa Swanson said that she hired Landmark two months ago to move her belongings and those of...
More customers say movers vanished with their belongings; feds now investigating
Update on COVID-19
Chatham County sees another record day for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led police on a...
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen Amazon van
A baby born on an Afghanistan evacuation flight has been named "Reach" after the aircraft's...
Parents name baby born on Afghan evacuation flight after plane
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death
Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse