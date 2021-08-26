Sky Cams
Tybee city manager says fire chief search narrowed to about 5 candidates

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen gave an update Thursday on the search for a new fire chief.

Gillen says they’ve decided to stop their search for an interim fire chief and move forward with their search for a permanent position. So far, Gillen says they have narrowed their search down to about five candidates.

Gillen also says they expect the new chief to start by the end of the year.

“A good goal would be the first of the year so by the time we get these interviews done, they give proper notice to their current employer if they need to, get and transition from wherever they live to the city of Tybee. That all takes time,” Gillen said.

