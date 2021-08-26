Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Virtual Roundtable Discussion being held for Tom Triplett Park Amphitheater Project

The public is invited to attend an online Roundtable Discussion on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 to...
The public is invited to attend an online Roundtable Discussion on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 to hear from Chatham County about the building of an amphitheater in Tom Triplett Park.(Arts and Culture Alliance of Chatham County)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is working on building the first outdoor amphitheater in a county park.

Right now, they are in the final stages of getting funding and awarding a contractor to build the amphitheater at Tom Triplett Park. But first they want to make sure that the people using the space are all on the same page about the project.

The Arts and Culture Alliance of Chatham County is hosting an online Roundtable Discussion Thursday to hear from the arts and culture community about the project.

Currently, Tom Triplett Park offers many recreational activities, but the county is hoping to add a more cultural experience with the addition of an amphitheater.

The county plans to open the amphitheater in 2023 and hold theatre, dance, music and many other events in the space.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to put a facility together like this for the community and kind of expand the Chatham County parks and recreation role in providing cultural resources, and so that’s kind of the next step, is to have a good representation of an arts park where those things can happen and we are real excited about this project,” said Holly Holdsworth, Chatham County Parks and Recreation Facilities Manager.

The audience capacity would be around 900-1,500 people. But there is no final design approved yet.

Later this month, the county is applying for a grant that would help fund the nearly $350,000 project.

The amphitheater will be located in the Southwest part of Tom Triplett Park at 100 Tom Triplett Road in Pooler. If you would like to learn more or share your ideas about the new amphitheater, the Roundtable Discussion is happening Thursday, Aug. 26 from noon to 1 p.m. online. To register and receive the Zoom Meeting information, click here.

Amphitheater Aerial Plans

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband
Melissa Swanson said that she hired Landmark two months ago to move her belongings and those of...
More customers say movers vanished with their belongings; feds now investigating
Update on COVID-19
Chatham County sees another record day for COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Hinesville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on the corner of Palm Drive and...
Hinesville Police investigating after man injured in shooting

Latest News

Savannah City Council to vote on new COVID restrictions, vaccine incentive program for employees
Savannah City Council to vote on new COVID restrictions, vaccine incentive program for employees
Sign on Savannah City Hall.
Savannah City Council to vote on new COVID restrictions, vaccine incentive program for employees
The Hinesville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on the corner of Palm Drive and...
Hinesville Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Update on COVID-19
Liberty Co. School System moving to virtual learning for two weeks