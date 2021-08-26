Virtual Roundtable Discussion being held for Tom Triplett Park Amphitheater Project

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is working on building the first outdoor amphitheater in a county park.

Right now, they are in the final stages of getting funding and awarding a contractor to build the amphitheater at Tom Triplett Park. But first they want to make sure that the people using the space are all on the same page about the project.

The Arts and Culture Alliance of Chatham County is hosting an online Roundtable Discussion Thursday to hear from the arts and culture community about the project.

Currently, Tom Triplett Park offers many recreational activities, but the county is hoping to add a more cultural experience with the addition of an amphitheater.

The county plans to open the amphitheater in 2023 and hold theatre, dance, music and many other events in the space.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to put a facility together like this for the community and kind of expand the Chatham County parks and recreation role in providing cultural resources, and so that’s kind of the next step, is to have a good representation of an arts park where those things can happen and we are real excited about this project,” said Holly Holdsworth, Chatham County Parks and Recreation Facilities Manager.

The audience capacity would be around 900-1,500 people. But there is no final design approved yet.

Later this month, the county is applying for a grant that would help fund the nearly $350,000 project.

The amphitheater will be located in the Southwest part of Tom Triplett Park at 100 Tom Triplett Road in Pooler. If you would like to learn more or share your ideas about the new amphitheater, the Roundtable Discussion is happening Thursday, Aug. 26 from noon to 1 p.m. online. To register and receive the Zoom Meeting information, click here.

Amphitheater Aerial Plans

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.