Volunteer firefighter dies from complications with COVID-19, according to Sylvania Fire Department
Published: Aug. 26, 2021
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A volunteer firefighter has died due to complications with COVID-19, according to the Sylvania Fire Department.
The department announced via social media that Chris Clifton passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Clifton was an active member of the Sylvania Fire Department since 2011 and was also a member of the Screven County and Newington fire departments.
