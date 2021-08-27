Sky Cams
Beach High School temporarily shifting to virtual learning due to positive COVID-19 cases

SCCPSS(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System announced Friday Beach High School will be temporarily transitioning to virtual learning due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Students will learn virtually the week of Monday, Aug. 30. Students who are not sick or showing any symptoms may return to school on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

In the meantime, SCCPSS says all school activities will be cancelled, and teaching and learning will shift to a virtual learning model.

Extensive contact tracing procedures have been completed with all affected students and staff. All close contacts have been identified and contacted for quarantine. All others should continue to monitor for possible symptoms as a matter of precaution.

The school system asks students to make note of the following:

  • This shift goes into effect on the evening of Friday, August 27, 2021, and includes all school activities.
  • Aug. 30 – Sept. 3, students should log in to the itsLearning Portal for class assignments and should follow instructions from their teachers for virtual learning schedules.
  • The Beach vs. Jenkins Football Game for August 27, 2021, has been cancelled. Staff are working to determine the possibility of rescheduling the game.
  • Staff will continue to work in isolation from their assigned workstations at school. The school will not be open for appointments.
  • The District will continue to monitor the situation closely. Should there be any other changes to the Beach High School operations schedule, parents will be notified by email and callout, and can find updates on the school website.

Please remember, if your child is sick, showing COVID symptoms, is COVID positive, or awaiting the result of a COVID test – do not send them to school. Please help us keep our school community safe. Stay home if sick.

