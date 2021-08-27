Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Nearly 650K received additional COVID vaccine dose, CDC says

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 650,000 Americans had received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new figure for immunocompromised people receiving the vaccine is now part of CDC’s daily vaccination updates.

Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the additional dose for certain higher-risk people on Aug. 13, a total of 643,000 have received the booster.

That’s out of a total of 9 million Americans who have weakened immune systems, like organ transplant recipients.

The COVID booster shots will be available for all starting the week of Sept. 20, according to the CDC.

For people who are not immunocompromised, the third shot is recommended for eight months after the second dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband
Stephon Markel Whitaker
Hinesville Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
Savannah woman sentenced in retirement fund scheme.
Savannah woman sentenced in retirement fund scheme
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

The Caldor Fire burns on both sides of Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Kyburz, Calif., on...
Lake Tahoe prepares for emergency as wildfire threatens
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Man dies waiting for ICU bed, family says
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the third-highest...
SC reports nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 6,697 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths Friday
Tre's mother said he was truly loved by a lot of people.
Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19