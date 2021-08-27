Sky Cams
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo kicks a free kick during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round...
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo kicks a free kick during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain,Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, Pool)(THANASSIS STAVRAKIS | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United.

The English club says it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination.

Ronaldo told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club.

He played for United from 2003-09.

The blockbuster move comes weeks after long-time rival Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain after his contract at Barcelona expired.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

