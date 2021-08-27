Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United

(AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United.

The English club says it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination.

Ronaldo told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club.

He played for United from 2003-09.

The blockbuster move comes weeks after long-time rival Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain after his contract at Barcelona expired.

